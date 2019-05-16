CPR Cell Phone Repair: Mobile Repair Franchisees Open Third Store Within the CPR Network

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / The worldwide leader of mobile device repair is pleased to welcome its latest store, CPR Hermitage, to the franchise. CPR Cell Phone Repair is also proud to continue expanding its network throughout the state of Pennsylvania with the addition of Absaar and Amber Ahmad's third CPR store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Hermitage, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/hermitage-pa/.

"Absaar and Amber have consistently delivered exceptional repair solutions to customers through both CPR Boardman and CPR Niles," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "We look forward to seeing the duo find more success in the opening of CPR Hermitage."

The Ahmads' new store is located in the heart of Hermitage, Pennsylvania just a short drive from the Shenango Valley Mall on East State Street. Their entire CPR team is excited to serve not only Hermitage residents, but also those from surrounding cities such as Sharon, New Castle, Sharpsville, Farrell, and Masury. Like the pair's first two CPR stores, CPR Hermitage will offer quality repair solutions for device-related issues, such as water damage, cracked screens, faulty batteries, and charge ports. Their expert technicians can handle cell phones, tablets, laptops, game consoles, and other gadgets from the nation's leading electronic manufacturers, including Apple, Samsung, Motorola, and Google.

"We are very happy and proud that Hermitage will be our third CPR location," said Absaar. "In addition to servicing electronic gadgets, CPR Hermitage will also buy and sell pre-owned, refurbished devices."

Absaar and Amber live in Boardman, Ohio together with their three children. Absaar moved to Ohio from Pakistan, where he earned an Associate's diploma for engineering in electronics. The couple enjoys family time, watching movies, and playing cricket in their free time. To learn more about how CPR Hermitage can help save everyone's mobile life, visit Absaar, Amber, and their staff or browse the store website at the details provided below:

CPR Cell Phone Repair Hermitage is located at:

2140 E State St

Hermitage, PA 16148

Please contact the store at 724-979-6050 or via email: repairs@cpr-hermitage.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/hermitage-pa/

Absaar and Amber's other stores are:

CPR Boardman

70 Boardman Poland Rd

Boardman, OH 44512

330-707-4383

CPR Niles

261 Youngstown Warren Rd

Niles OH, 44446

330-349-4979

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 750 locations in 17 countries. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Jeff Gasner

jeff@cellphonerepair.com

877-856-5101

