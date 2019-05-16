Fiverr International Ltd. today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. Fiverr intends to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FVRR."

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. will act as lead joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Merrill Lynch and UBS Securities LLC will also act as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Oppenheimer Co. Inc., JMP Securities LLC and Needham Company, LLC will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at: prospectus-eg_fi@jpmchase.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Fiverr

Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. The Fiverr platform connects businesses with freelancers offering digital services in more than 200 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. Since inception, the platform has facilitated over 50 million transactions. Fiverr's global community of freelancers spans across more than 160 countries.

