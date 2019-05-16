Customer Service Collective Is Rapidly Expanding Their Call Center in Jamaica

As the Founders of Customer Service Collective and their Business Clients are Quickly Discovering, this Island May Offer Some of the Best Business Service in the World

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / The founders of Customer Service Collective (CSC), a customer service company with a support staff based in St. George, Utah, are pleased to announce that their three year old call center operation is now growing and also includes many innovative new business services.

To learn more about CSC and the services that they offer, please visit http://www.customerservicecollective.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, CSC's business clients already love speaking with the call center staff in Jamaica. In addition, the Jamaican employees are enjoying their work with CSC, which is evident by the low turnover rate.

"The lack of employment in Jamaica has created an extremely motivated and committed employee, with turnover less than 1 percent since we have opened our customer service call center there," the spokesperson noted, adding that this unheard of for agencies in this type of business.

"Our call center agents in Jamaica are also highly motivated, not just at customer service, but at selling over the phone, and their accents tend to reflect a version of English and British accents, which are much more pleasant to customers than other outsourcing options." English is typically the native language spoken in Jamaica and is the official language of the country. Citizens of the island are well versed in Western culture, being exposed primarily to American television and media.

The founders of CSC have cumulative decades of experience in campaign management, customer service and phone sales, the spokesperson noted. As advertisers, they had tried multiple call centers but found them all lacking-including hidden fees, agents that didn't know or care about their products, high refund rates, the use of scripts, long wait times and other issues.

Knowing that there had to be a better way, the founders started a call center for their own use. When they saw how successful their approach to customer service is, they decided to offer the service to others and CSC was born. Now after several years in operation, CSC has grown to become one of the world's first fully customizable call centers. Businesses can turn to CSC for anything involving telephone communications for business. Some of those services include, but are not limited to, call transfers, outbound and inbound sales, lead qualification and CSC's exclusive decline salvage service.

"The services CSC can offer clients are limited only by the client's imagination. We have over 100 staff located in Kingston Jamaica and we are growing every day. Our support staff is out of Saint George Utah. We chose Jamaica because we're able to hire and retain amazing staff that love their job," the spokesperson noted.

About Customer Service Collective:

Customer Service Collective (CSC) is a customer service company created by advertisers, for advertisers. CSC has small dedicated teams who are trained to have a sales mentality on every call. The use of these small dedicated teams paired with their low agent turnover ensures that their business clients get dedicated agents that know their campaigns like the back of their hand.

