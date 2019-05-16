Regulatory News:

SuperSonic Imagine (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814) (Paris:SSI), a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging (diagnostic ultrasound), announced today that it has reached an agreement with Verasonics, Inc. to resolve the various legal disputes between the companies and to dismiss the litigation brought by Verasonics, Inc. in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington. SuperSonic Imagine is looking forward to continuing to sell its groundbreaking products, Aixplorer and Aixplorer MACH, with its revolutionary ShearWave elastography technology.

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine specializes in ultrasound medical imaging. The company manufactures the flagship Aixplorer series of products, which feature the exclusive UltraFast technology. UltraFast has given rise to new imaging modes that set the standards of care for non-invasive characterization of breast, liver and prostate diseases. The first groundbreaking UltraFast mode developed is ShearWave Elastography (SWE), which enables doctors to view and instantly analyze tissue stiffness, a vitally important factor in the diagnosis of many conditions. To date, more than 600 published articles have validated the diagnostic value its technologies. The most recent addition to the Aixplorer range is the Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound platform that introduces the next generation of UltraFast imaging, which optimizes the system's innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, Doppler UltraFast, Angio PL.U.S. and TriVu. The company has more than 2,300 ultrasound systems installed in over 80 countries. Its main growth markets are China, the United States and the European Union (France). The company generated a turnover of €24.6 million in 2018. SuperSonic Imagine is listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

