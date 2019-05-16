Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq:INCY) announces that multiple abstracts highlighting data from its oncology portfolio will be presented at the upcoming 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held from May 31-June 4, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois; and the 24th Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA), to be held June 13-16, 2019, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Abstracts accepted for presentation at ASCO feature genomic profiling data from Incyte's ongoing Phase 2 FIGHT-202 trial evaluating its selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, pemigatinib, in patients with cholangiocarcinoma, as well as efficacy and safety data from the Novartis-sponsored GEOMETRY mono-1 trial of capmatinib, the investigational selective MET inhibitor licensed to Novartis by Incyte. Additionally, data to be presented at EHA will showcase the continued study of Incyte's JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, ruxolitinib, in myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs).

"Our presence at ASCO and EHA illustrates Incyte's ongoing commitment to discovering and developing therapeutic options that address significant unmet medical needs for patients," said Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Incyte. "We are pleased to highlight new data on two investigational medicines pemigatinib and capmatinib that were discovered by Incyte scientists and for which we anticipate applications for initial U.S. regulatory approvals later this year, as well as data that furthers our understanding of the treatment of MPNs."

Key ASCO and EHA abstracts include:

ASCO Abstracts

Oral Presentation

Capmatinib (INC280) in MET?ex14-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): efficacy data from the phase 2 GEOMETRY mono-1 study (Abstract #9004, oral abstract session)

Monday, June 3, 2019, 9:12 9:24 a.m. CT, Hall B1

Poster Presentation

Comprehensive genomic profiling in FIGHT-202 reveals the landscape of actionable alterations in advanced cholangiocarcinoma (Abstract #4080, poster session)

Monday, June 3, 2019, 8:00 11:00 a.m. CT, Hall A

EHA Abstracts

Poster Presentations

Impact of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNS) and perceptions of treatment goals amongst physicians and patients in 6 countries: an expansion of the MPN Landmark Survey (Abstract PF681, poster presentation)

Friday, June 14, 2019, 5:30 7:00 p.m. CEST, Poster area

Real-world safety data from a non-interventional long-term post authorization safety study of ruxolitinib in myelofibrosis (Abstract PF679, poster presentation)

Friday, June 14, 2019, 5:30 7:00 p.m. CEST, Poster area

Safety and efficacy of ruxolitinib (RUX) in patients with myelofibrosis (MF) and anemia (hemoglobin <10g/dL): Results at Week 24 of the REALISE trial (Abstract PS1465, poster presentation)

Saturday, June 15, 2019, 5:30 7:00 p.m. CEST, Poster area

For full session details and data presentation listings, please see the ASCO (https://iplanner.asco.org/am2019) and EHA (https://learningcenter.ehaweb.org/eha) online programs.

Where the use of compounds described herein is either investigational or being studied for (a) new use(s), efficacy and safety have not been established, and there is no guarantee that such compounds will become commercially available for the use(s) under investigation.

