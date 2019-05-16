A well-known market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest article on the top challenges facing the US tech companies in 2019. This article gives a comprehensive overview of some of the unique challenges faced by US tech companies.

Top challenges facing US tech companies in 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The US tech industry is evolving at an unprecedented rate. Although the rapid technological advancements have opened up new opportunities for the tech industry players, these have brought about major challenges for companies in the tech industry. Some of the key challenges include overcoming cybersecurity threats, finding the right talent, and keeping up with the market competition. In this competitive market scenario, companies that do not take appropriate steps to tackle the industry challenges will be left behind. Therefore, it becomes imperative for tech companies to understand the current challenges in the industry and take actions to tackle them effectively.

Key challenges in the US tech industry

Talent acquisition

Finding the right talent is a major challenge for companies operating in the tech industry. As talent drives innovation and execution of new technologies, it becomes imperative for companies to find the right talent and retain them. Lack of doing so can affect the overall growth of the company. To avoid being left behind, tech companies can build a strong work culture and collaborate with remote teams.

Data governance, security, and privacy

Data governance, security, and privacy will have major implications on tech companies in 2019. Both within and outside the enterprise, these factors will have major implications on AI utilization. Heavily unbalanced regulation greatly limits its applications and can cause a major setback in business innovation of companies in the tech industry.

Issues in the cloud network

Today, companies are moving all the critical industry data to cloud infrastructure. However, the network could pose some major setbacks here. Every organization has a set amount of bandwidth or the budget to spend on it. The rising amount of data that is being generated by users, IoT, and AI applications could lead to major network issues to store and manage this data.

