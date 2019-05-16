17 accepted abstracts demonstrate growing clinical recognition of Cellvizio as a necessary tool for real-time endomicroscopy imaging in multiple gastrointestinal indications

Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe-based and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (pCLE/nCLE) platform, today announced the presentation of 17 abstracts supporting Cellvizio at the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Conference, being held on May 18-21, 2019, at the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA, USA. These abstracts focus on Barrett's esophagus, inflammatory bowel disease, food allergy, pancreatic cyst and other gastrointestinal diseases. Studies are focused on how the use of Cellvizio potentially impacts patient management and improved outcomes.

"Real-time in vivo confocal laser endomicroscopy with Cellvizio is once again taking center stage at the Digestive Disease Week as evidenced by the many high-quality studies presented this year," said Robert L. Gershon, Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies. "We are excited to see the large number of studies being presented and discussed that demonstrate the potential significant impact of Cellvizio on patient management. It also shows that Cellvizio is a key driver for improved outcomes and reduced healthcare costs in multiple applications such as pancreatic lesions and inflammatory bowel disease, two widely prevalent conditions in great need for advanced technology to help diagnosis and treatment."

Highlighted featured presentations:

CONFOCAL LASER ENDOMICROSCOPY CAN PREDICT MAJOR CLINICAL EVENTS WITH VERY HIGH SENSITIVITY IN PATIENTS WITH INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASES

Presentation 291

Sunday, May 19; at 8:00 8:15 a.m. PT

Room 2

Presenting Authors: E. Klenske and T. Rath, University Hospital Erlangen, Erlangen, Germany

CONFOCAL LASER ENDOMICROSCOPY REVEALS DIFFERENTIAL RESPONSE IN PATIENTS WITH ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS UNDERGOING ANTI-INTEGRIN COMPARED TO ANTI-TNF-ALPHA THERAPY

Presentation 292

Sunday, May 19; at 8:15 8:30 a.m. PT

Room 2

Presenting Author: M. Ellrichmann, University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein, Campus Kiel, Kiel, Germany

A HIGH RATE OF IGE-NEGATIVE FOOD ALLERGIES IN PATIENTS WITH IRRITABLE BOWEL SYNDROME

Presentation 946

Tuesday, May 21; at 11:18 11:30 a.m. PT

Room 24ABC C

Presenting Author: A. Fritscher-Ravens, University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein, Kiel, Kiel, Germany

EUS-GUIDED MICROFORCEPS BIOPSY AND NEEDLE-BASED CONFOCAL LASER ENDOMICROSCOPY SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVE THE DIAGNOSTIC YIELD AND HAVE MAJOR IMPACT ON CLINICAL MANAGEMENT OF PANCREATIC CYSTIC LESIONS

Presentation 1125

Tuesday, May 21; at 2:30 2:45 p.m. PT

Room 2

Presenting Authors: R. Cheesman and C. J. DiMaio, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York

QUALITATIVE DERIVATION AND QUANTITATIVE PREDICTION OF DYPLASIA IN INTRADUCTAL PAPILLARY MUCINOUS NEOPLASMS USING EUS-GUIDED NEEDLE-BASED CONFOCAL LASER ENDOMICROSCOPY

Presentation 589

Monday, May 20; at 10:00 10:15 a.m. PT

Room 26AB

Presenting Author: Somashekar G. Krishna, The Ohio State University Medical Center

Featured poster session:

PANCREATIC CYSTIC LESIONS: ACTIVE VERSUS PASSIVE LEARNING AMONG NAIVE OBSERVERS: A CONTROLLED TRIAL FOR DIFFERENTIATING CONFOCAL ENDOMICROSCOPY PATTERNS

Poster Su1454

Sunday, May 19; at 12:00 2:00 p.m. PT

Halls C-E

Presenting Author: Somashekar G. Krishna, The Ohio State University Medical Center

DEVELOPMENT OF AN ENDOMICROSCOPIC INDEX TO EVALUATE IN VIVO HISTOLOGICAL HEALING IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS PATIENTS: THE ENHANCE INDEX FROM THE FRENCH SOCIETY OF ENDOSCOPY (SFED)

Poster Tu1995

Tuesday, May 21; at 12:00 2:00 p.m. PT

Halls C-E

Presenting Author: G. Rahmi L. Peyrin-Biroulet, Gastroenterology, Georges Pompidou European Hospital, Paris, France; CHU Nancy, Nancy, France;

APPLICATION OF MACHINE LEARNING AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN THE DETECTION OF DYPLASIA IN INTRADUCTAL PAPILLARY MUCINOUS NEOPLASMS USING EUS-GUIDED NEEDLE-BASED CONFOCAL LASER ENDOMICROSCOPY

Poster Mo2050

Monday, May 20; at 12:00 2:00 p.m. ET

Hall C-E

Presenting Author: Somashekar G. Krishna, The Ohio State University Medical Center

Visitors are also invited to meet the team at booth #5333 in the Exhibit Hall.

Digestive Disease Week (DDW)

Digestive Disease Week (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Institute, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW takes place May 18-21, 2019, at San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA, USA. The meeting showcases more than 5,000 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The Company's flagship product, Cellvizio, has received clearance/approval in a wide range of applications in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, China, Canada, Brazil and Mexico. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mauna Kea Technologies and its activities. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Mauna Kea Technologies considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set forth in the registration document of Mauna Kea Technologies registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on April 27, 2018 under number R.18-0429 and available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.com), and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances or achievements by Mauna Kea Technologies that differ significantly from the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for, Mauna Kea Technologies shares in any country.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190516005881/en/

Contacts:

Mauna Kea Technologies

United States

Mike Piccinino, CFA

Westwicke, an ICR Company

443-213-0500

France and Europe

NewCap Investor Relations

Alexia Faure

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

maunakea@newcap.eu