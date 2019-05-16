Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On May 13, 2019, Zadig Gestion (Luxembourg) SA notified Ontex that it had, as a result of sales of shares, crossed below the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: May 13, 2019

Date Threshold Crossed: May 10, 2019

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Notification by:

Zadig Gestion (Luxembourg) SA 70C route d'Arlon, L-8008 Strassen, Luxembourg

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Zadig Gestion (Luxembourg) SA 3,041,284 2,362,000 2.87% Total 2,362,000 0 2.87% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%

# voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 2,362,000 2.87%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Zadig Gestion (Luxembourg) SA is not a controlled entity in the meaning of the articles 5 and 7 of the Company Code.

Additional information

Zadig Gestion (Luxembourg) SA is an investment management company that exercises the voting rights attached to the shares through the different funds at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.

