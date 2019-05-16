Janik Roskovani and Mia Trudeau to Open "Plank & Stone" Retail Location

New "one stop shop" will allow clients to dream, design, and build their home, office, store, or restaurant

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / Janik Roskovani and Mia Trudeau are excited to announce the opening of their new company, Plank & Stone. With Plank & Stone, clients will be able to dream, design, and build their home, office, store, or restaurant as either a new build or a remodeling project. The company will be open to the public at the end of May 2019 at 729 North La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles, California, its first retail location.

Plank & Stone will be a one-stop shop, where designers, builders, and developers will have a space to work together to price their projects and can also select their flooring, tile, stone, wall art, and other finishes with store materials. The company's vision is to only offer materials and finishes with a strong reputation in the industry for quality and dependability, as well as being fresh and unique to the market place.

The new company can also provide clients with the ability to complete their project with JR Builders, a qualified, licensed contractor owned and operated by Janik Roskovani.

Plank & Stone experts take their time to source their vendors and become knowledgeable about what they are selling. The company currently has two conference rooms in its showroom. Designers and builders can reserve the space to comfortably work on projects with clients and select products for their projects from Plank & Stone.

Janik Roskovani operates JR Builders, a successful home building and remodeling business in Los Angeles while Mia Trudeau is a realtor specializing in luxury estates. While remodeling their home, the couple saw a need for an all in one location where both the design and building portions of projects could be organized at once. With Mr. Roskovani's expertise in pricing and completing extensive luxury remodeling projects and Ms. Trudeau's passion and eye for design, they feel that Plank & Stone can provide great value to its customers.

Janik Roskovani and Mia Trudeau hope to guide and encourage clients dreaming of a home build or remodel, who don't know where to begin.

"We share a great passion for home remodeling and want to share that with the world," says Mia Trudeau.

About Janik Roskovani

Born and raised in the Czech Republic, Janik Roskovani moved to the U.S. in 1996. He founded JR Builders in 1999, a contracting business in California. JR Builders has been recognized as among the top 10 contractors in Los Angeles by the LA Times. Janik specializes in the design and renovation of luxury homes.

About Mia Trudeau

Mia Trudeau has spent nearly two decades representing some of Los Angeles' most pedigreed estates and remains in the top 1 percent of Hilton & Hyland agents year after year. As a best-in-class agent, negotiator, and expert in her field, Mia is immersed daily in Beverly Hills, the pulse of global luxury and a highly attractive destination for wealthy buyers. Having lived and worked in seven different continents, Mia Trudeau's worldly experiences have manifested a globally eclectic array of tastes that bolster her place-setting among Los Angeles experts from design, to architecture, to overall aesthetic.

