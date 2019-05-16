

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks ended higher on Thursday as trade tensions eased despite U.S. President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency with respect to the threats against information and communications technology and services.



The Trump administration's decision on Wednesday to defer imposition of tariffs on auto imports from EU by six months continued to aid sentiment.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 1.27%. Germany ended sharply higher, with the DAX rising 1.74%. France's CAC ended up 1.37% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.78%, while Switzerland's SMI ended stronger by 1.9%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Sweden closed with sharp to moderate gains. Ukraine edged up marginally.



Czech Republic, Portugal and Turkey ended weak.



Auto stocks were mostly sluggish after recording strong gains in the previous session. Chemicals and mining stocks attracted buyers.



In Germany, Thyssenkrupp climbled up more than 10% on reports Finnish engineering major Kone is likely to bid for Thyssenkrupp's elevators division. Shares of Kone moved up nearly 5%.



Linde gained about 4%. SAP, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, Beiersdorf, E.ON and Siemens also rose sharply.



In France, Dassault Systems, Air Liquide, Capgemini, Credit Agricole, Technip, Peronod Ricard, L'Oreal, Total and Worldline ended stronger by 1.7 to 3.3%.



Premier Oil shares ended more than 7% up after the company increased its 2019 full-year guidance.



Shares of mining giant Anglo American gained about 3% after the company said Debmarine Namibia has approved construction of a new custom-built diamond recovery vessel.



Hargreaves Lansdown, Experian, Admiral Group and 3i Group were among the other prominent gainers in the London market.



Thomas Cook shares plunged to over 6-year lows after the company's firt-half loss widened from last year.



Burberry Group shares tumbled nearly 6% on disappointing quarterly results. National Grid also declined sharply on weak results.



In economic news, France's unemployment rate declined in the first quarter to the lowest since 2009, figures from the statistical office Insee showed.



A report from Eurostat said the euro area trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 17.9 billion in March from EUR 20.6 billion in February. The surplus was below the forecast of EUR 19.4 billion.



Italy's consumer price inflation rose 1.1% year-on-year in April, following a 1% increase in March, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed. That was in line with economists' expectations.



In the U.K., Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal is due to be put before the parliament one more time next month. May has reportedly held talks with senior party MPs who are said to be asking her to set a date for her resignation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX