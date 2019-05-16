Issuer Direct Corporation to Present at Upcoming Conferences

The Company is also sponsoring select events with its new investor conference platform

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American: ISDR ), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, today announced it will host and present at three upcoming conferences:

20th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

May 23, 2019, 1:00 p.m. PT

https://brileyfbr.com/events/

The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Tech Expo

May 30, 2019, 4:00 p.m. ET

https://conference.ladenburg.com/

Convene at Park Avenue, New York, NY

Conference Notes: This year's Ladenburg event is being powered by Issuer Direct's conference software and webcasting, newswire platforms.

9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

June 4, 2019, 1:00 p.m. PT

https://www.ldmicro.com/events

Luxe Sunset Hotel, Bel Air, CA

Conference Notes: This year's 9th annual LD Event will have instant access to investor presentations via Issuer Direct - LD Micro powered QR Code at each 1x1 table.

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at any of these conferences, please contact your representatives at each firm. Alternatively, you can reach out to James Carbonara, Hayden IR at james@haydenir.com.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id., empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in RTP, NC, Issuer Direct has served more than 4,000 public and private companies in more than 18 countries. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

For Further Information:

Issuer Direct Corporation

Brian R. Balbirnie

919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Brett Maas

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/545570/Issuer-Direct-Corporation-to-Present-at-Upcoming-Conferences