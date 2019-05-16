Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2019) - Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (CSE: SIX) (the "Company" or "Hydro66")announces that it has granted an aggregate of 600,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.45 per share for a period of three years, to a newly appointed officer of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.

About Hydro66

Hydro66 owns and operates a colocation data center in Sweden specializing in Enterprise and HPC hosting. The Company hosts third party IT infrastructure, utilizing 100% green power, at some of the EU's lowest power prices and within an ISO27001 accredited facility. The Company provides 100% green power at a leading price, purpose-built space and cooling, telecoms, IT support services and 24/7 physical security in their facility in Boden, Sweden.

