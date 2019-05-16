ZRG has added Zoe Campbell, an experienced search professional, to the firm's London office to further support clients with global retained search work in the insurance sector.

ZRG has an existing experienced team in the insurance sector in the Asia Pacific Region, led by global practice head David Greenfield, in Hong Kong and several experienced managing directors in the United States including Pat Prout and Vaughan Marecki. However, the changing environment in the UK and Europe has opened the doors for expansion in the team.

Zoe Campbell commented, "Joining a truly global firm to support my tier one international and London Market insurance clients is of great benefit. It allows me to leverage both ZRG's global insurance knowledge and other practice areas such as blockchain, technology and private equity. Their Z Score, a data and analytics approach, is truly underwriting hiring decisions with more rigor and process. As a firm with one P&L and a focus on the client first, I am excited to broaden my capabilities for the benefit of my clients with all that ZRG brings to the sector."

ZRG's Global Practice Head of Insurance David Greenfield commented, "London is an important market globally, and Zoe's deep body of work, sector experience and client base add nicely to what we are doing around the world today with many top insurance clients. We are looking forward to expanding our direct reach with Zoe as a member to our practice."

About ZRG Partners

For more than 19 years, ZRG's data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. Today, ZRG is one of the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of executive, middle management, project, and interim search solutions globally through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. It's time to stop searching and start building with ZRG.

