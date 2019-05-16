Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Rob Greenlee to Join Liberated Syndication as VP of Content and Partnerships

Two of Libsyn's Podcasting Hall of Fame Inductees to Keynote at Outlier Podcast Festival

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / Liberated Syndication (OTCQB: LSYN) ('Libsyn'), a worldwide leader of podcast hosting, distribution and monetization, today announced that Rob Greenlee, former VP of Podcaster Relations at Voxnest's Spreaker and a 2017 Academy of Podcasters Hall of Fame inductee, has joined the Company as Vice President of Content and Partnerships. Mr. Greenlee will report to Laurie Sims, President of Libsyn.

In his new role, Mr. Greenlee will work closely with Rob Walch, Libsyn's Vice President of Podcaster Relations and a 2016 Academy of Podcasters Hall of Fame Inductee, to further the Company's relationships with podcast producers and develop industry partnerships. They represent a respected and knowledgeable team that will be key to growth on the Libsyn platform.

Mr. Greenlee brings a long and storied history to Libsyn. He began his career in 1999 as host of nationally syndicated terrestrial broadcast radio, later progressing to webcasts and podcasting. His WebTalk World Radio Show, which can be heard on XM satellite radio, began podcasting on September 15, 2004 and is recognized as the first broadcast radio program in the world to begin podcasting. In his prior role at Voxnest, Mr. Greenlee was responsible for managing relationships with the podcast producers who used Spreaker for podcast creation, distribution, management, measurement and monetization needs.

'There is no one in the podcast industry with more experience and knowledge of this space then Rob Greenlee, who has been podcasting from the very beginning,' said Rob Walch, VP of Podcaster Relations. 'For over 14 years, Rob has been a friend and mentor to me and many other influencers in the podcast space. The addition of Rob to Libsyn will help us capitalize on the phenomenal growth underway in the podcasting industry.'

'I am excited to join the amazing Libsyn team, whose technology has helped enable podcasting to become the massive global medium it is today,' said Mr. Greenlee. 'In many ways, joining the Libsyn team is like coming home for me. We share deep roots in the origins of the podcasting industry and I have long admired Libsyn for building the very first podcast hosting platform. We look forward to continuing to advance the podcasting medium by helping drive larger global audiences and greater monetization opportunities for podcasters over the next few years.'

Libsyn Representatives to Deliver Keynote Speeches at Outlier Podcast Festival

This weekend, Mr. Greenlee and Mr. Walch will deliver keynotes at the 2019 Outlier Podcast Festival. Mr. Greenlee will deliver the opening Keynote, State of Podcasting Now, on Friday, May 17 at 6:45 p.m. CT. Mr. Walch will wrap up the conference with the closing Keynote, The Future of Podcasting and Where to Promote Your Show, on Saturday, May 18 at 5:30 p.m. CT.

About Rob Greenlee:

Mr. Greenlee joins Liberated Syndication from Voxnest, where he served as VP of Podcaster Relations at Voxnext's Spreaker from September 2018 to May 2019. Mr. Greenlee previously served as Voxnest's Head of Partnerships from January 2018 to September 2018, where he was responsible for developing strategic and platform benefiting partnerships as well as performing industry level outreach and communications and managing relationships with podcast producers. He also served as Spreaker's Head of Content from April 2015 until its acquisition by Voxnest in January 2018, where he was responsible for attracting and developing new podcast audio content.

Mr. Greenlee's prior roles include serving as EVP and CTO of PodcastOne.com at Courtside Entertainment Group; Content Manager of Podcasts on Windows Phone and Xbox Music at Allyis; Business Manager of Podcasts and TV at Microsoft's Xbox Marketplace on Zune; Global Content and Marketing Manager at Melodeo Mobilcast. Mr. Greenlee co-hosts The New Media Show, a weekly audio and video podcast that airs LIVE every Saturday morning at 9am PST/Noon EST.

He attended Pacific Lutheran University where he earned a BBA in Business Administration with a Marketing Concentration.

About Outlier Podcast Festival:

The Outlier Podcast Festival is a traveling national event held in major cities across the U.S. It provides outliers in the podcasting community an intimate opportunity to collaborate with both Indie talent and industry giants. The festival provides an immersive experience for podcasters to engage with keynote speakers, participate in breakout sessions, and interact with the newest software and audio equipment. Attendees will have the opportunity to bring questions to the experts during panel discussions, listen in during live podcasts, and join the conversation with other media disruptors. The Outlier Festival is being held May 17th and May 18th in Galvanize, Austin, Texas. To learn more visit http://outliercs.com/.

About Liberated Syndication:

Liberated Syndication (Libsyn) is the world's leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2018 Libsyn delivered over 5.1 Billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 4.9 Million media files for more than 57,000 podcasts, including typically around 35% of the top 200 podcasts in Apple Podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone Apps (iOS, and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. We are a Pittsburgh based company with a world class team. Visit us on the web at www.libsyn.com.

