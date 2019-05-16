GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and online gaming content in the United States and Europe, confirms that the company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 20 Warwick Street, London W1B 5NF on Wednesday, 12 June 2019 at noon.

The Notice of AGM, along with GAN's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018, has been posted to shareholders and is available to the public on the Company's website www.gan.com.

Proposed cancellation of admission to Euronext Growth

The Company has proposed to cancel the admission of the Ordinary Shares to trading on Euronext Growth ("Cancellation"). The Cancellation is conditional, pursuant to Rule 41 of the Euronext Growth Rules, upon shareholder approval. The Notice of AGM being published today sets out the background to and reasons for the Cancellation, the reasons why the Directors believe that this is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

If the Cancellation Resolution is passed at the AGM, the last day of trading in Ordinary Shares on Euronext Growth will be 18 June 2019 and the Cancellation will take effect at 7.00 a.m. on 19 June 2019.

The Cancellation Resolution applies only to Euronext Growth and will have no effect upon the admission of the Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM, which admission will continue.

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. The Company has also launched digital user acquisition retention marketing in support of the Internet Casino (https://casino.winstar.com) provided by GAN's Digital Marketing Agency in Tel Aviv, Israel.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:GAN) and on Euronext Dublin (Euronext Growth:GAME).

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

Contacts:

GAN

Jameson Wang

Vice President, Investor Relations Analytics

jwang@GAN.com

+1 (310) 384-1132

US Investors: The Equity Group

Adam Prior

aprior@equityny.com

212.371.8660

UK Ireland Investors: Walbrook PR

Paul Cornelius

GAN@WalbrookPR.com

+44 20 7933 8780

Davy (Nominated Adviser, Euronext Growth Adviser and Joint Broker)

John Frain Barry Murphy

+353 1 679 6363

Liberum (Joint Broker)

Neil Patel Cameron Duncan

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000