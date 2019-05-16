sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

61,25 Euro		+1,15
+1,91 %
WKN: A115MJ ISIN: NL0006294274 Ticker-Symbol: ENXB 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
EURONEXT NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EURONEXT NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,99
64,12
22:31
63,25
63,85
21:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EURONEXT NV
EURONEXT NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EURONEXT NV61,25+1,91 %