sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,15 Euro		+0,35
+9,21 %
WKN: A2PBMM ISIN: CA39305B1058 Ticker-Symbol: 2LZA 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
GREEN GROWTH BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GREEN GROWTH BRANDS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GREEN GROWTH BRANDS INC
GREEN GROWTH BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GREEN GROWTH BRANDS INC4,15+9,21 %