

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump on Thursday outlined a plan to overhaul parts of the nation's immigration system, although the proposal is expected to face an uphill battle in Congress.



Trump described his proposal as 'pro-American, pro-immigrant and pro-worker,' providing a 'clear contrast' with other plans.



'Democrats are proposing open borders, lower wages, and frankly, lawless chaos,' Trump said from the White House Rose Garden. 'We are proposing an immigration plan that puts the jobs, wages and safety of American workers first.'



The president's plan includes his frequently demanded increase in border security, including construction of a controversial wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.



However, the proposal also includes significant reforms to legal immigration to a system based more on job skills than family bonds.



Trump's plan would purportedly increase the share of legal immigrants permitted entry based on job skills to 57 percent from just 12 percent while reducing legal entry based on family bonds to 33 percent from 66 percent.



The diversity lottery system would also be eliminated under Trump's proposal, contributing to a reduction in asylum and diversity admissions to 10 percent from 22 percent.



The proposal already faces some resistance from Republicans, however, and is likely dead on arrival in the Democrat-controlled House.



Democrats have previously demanded that any deal on immigration include provisions addressing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.



