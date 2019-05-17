

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release March figures for its tertiary industry index, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The tertiary industry index is tipped to rise 0.1 percent on month after sliding 0.6 percent in February.



Japan also will see April numbers for nationwide and Tokyo area department store sales; in March, they were up an annual 0.1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



New Zealand will provide Q1 data for producer prices and also see April results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ. Producer price inputs were up 1.6 percent on quarter in the three months prior and producer price outputs advanced 0.8 percent. The manufacturing PMI had a score of 51.9 in March.



Singapore will release Q1 numbers for wholesale sales and April figures for imports, exports and trade balance.



In the previous three months, wholesale sales were up 2.5 percent on quarter and 16.9 percent on year. In March, imports were worth SGD40.35 billion and exports were at SGD44.25 billion for a trade surplus of SGD3.90 billion.



