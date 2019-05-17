NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408 URL: www.nttdocomo.com Contact: https://nes.nttdocomo.co.jp/PINQ01/showinquiry.do

TOKYO, May 17, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced that it has developed a blimp-style drone that is propelled safely through the air with ultrasonic vibrations, offering promising applications in homes, concert halls and other indoor spaces.Unlike conventional drones that require propellers and sometimes wings, DOCOMO's propellerless and wingless drone blimp simply requires helium to remain airborne. Moreover, it can travel forward, backward or up/down propelled via ultrasonic vibrations generated by several small modules to move air.Conventional drones can cause serious injury or damage if their propellers or wings strike people or objects. DOCOMO's drone blimp, however, simply uses ultrasonic-vibration modules, so coming into contact with the drone presents no danger.In the near future, DOCOMO will deploy its drone blimp at concert halls and other indoor events for entertainment, information and advertising. It also will be possible to use projection mapping to display images and videos on the drone's surfaces. In addition, the drone can be fitted with tiny cameras for monitoring and security solutions.DOCOMO presented the drone's development story at The ACM CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (CHI 2019), a well-known academic conference focusing on human-computer interaction, held in the United Kingdom.The drone was also exhibited as well as demonstrated at the NTT booth during Niconico Chokaigi 2019, which was held at the Makuhari Messe convention complex outside Tokyo from April 27.Going forward, DOCOMO will continue its development of advanced drone services, one of the many ways the company will serve society by leveraging its mobile-network technologies, platform businesses and other diverse technical assets and expertise.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 77 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.