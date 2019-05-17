Intertrust Group: Results of Intertrust 2019 Annual General Meeting

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 17 May 2019 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust") announces that the Annual General Meeting of 16 May 2019 approved all voting items on the agenda, including the adoption of the financial statements for the year 2018 and a EUR 0.32 final dividend, resulting in a total full year 2018 dividend of EUR 0.62 per share. The agenda did not include items 3b and 3c which were withdrawn as announced on 14 May 2019.



