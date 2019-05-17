Heijmans NV: Heijmans to provide long-term maintenance at Hanzehogeschool Groningen

Hanzehogeschool Groningen has awarded Heijmans the contract to provide maintenance to all the educational institute's buildings. This concerns anintegrated performance-based maintenance contract involving an indicative annual turnover of approximately € 3 million. The contract will initially run for two years with the objective of extending this three times up to a maximum of 15 years. Activities are to start immediately.

The contract for all construction and installation activities was awarded to Heijmans because of the way it intends to implement the partnership, its knowledge with respect to sustainability and vision on integrated performance-based maintenance. The Heijmans approach was the best match for the Hanzehogeschool Groningen objectives and maintenance vision. During the project, Heijmans will use services such as BeSense; a service developed by the company. This measures building occupation levels, use and comfort values and enables smart and efficient management.

Integrated contract

This contract is a continuation of the cooperation with Hanzehogeschool Groningen. Heijmans has been providing maintenance for this university of applied science since 2013. All mechanical engineering and electrotechnical installations now also form part of the contract.

42 buildings

The maintenance will be provided in 42 buildings, comprising 28 buildings on the Zernike Campus in Groningen, 10 buildings at other Groningen locations and 4 buildings outside the Province of Groningen. This concerns a total surface area of 168,000 square metres.

