Cablenet Launches Plume in Cyprus

Smart home services bundle - including Adaptive WiFi, HomePass, and AI Security - available in new 'Ultra WiFi' proposition

NICOSIA, Cyprus, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cablenet, the leading quad play provider in Cyprus, announced today the availability of Ultra WiFi, Powered by Plume. Plume provides unparalleled home Wi-Fi performance, personalisation, and security delivered through a smart home services bundle featuring Adaptive WiFi, HomePass, and AI Security.

This new service builds on Cablenet's fiberpower speed internet proposition by adding an intelligent and powerful layer of in-home connectivity and personalisation. Ultra WiFi, Powered by Plumeincludes the full Plume services bundle accessed through the highly-rated Plume App, two high-performance Wi-Fi access points called SuperPods, and unparalleled customer support, from just €5.90 a month, with a 24-month contract.

"We are driven to deliver the most innovative experiences for all our customers," said Nicolas Shiacolas CEO of Cablenet. "As the smart home continues to rapidly evolve, we must gear-up to provide the best in-home experiences. That means providing fast and reliable whole home adaptive Wi-Fi, advanced security, personalisation and control. Ultra WiFi, Powered by Plumefuses all these important elements."

Plume co-founder and CEO Fahri Diner said: "Plume is delighted to support Cablenet's initiative to strengthen its smart home offer through the addition of our cognitive in-home service bundle. This unprecedented proposition means the fastest internet possible for everyone everywhere, higher quality homework time for children, and peace of mind for parents. We're honoured to be partnering with Cablenet to change the game in Cyprus."

For more information on Ultra WiFi, Powered by Plumevisit www.cablenet.com.cy/internet-plume.

About Cablenet

Cablenet is the only fully independent telecommunications provider in Cyprus with a privately-owned network and new generation infrastructure, specialized human resources and an integrated support system.

Cablenet, as the fastest network in Cyprus, offers packages which include broadband internet access, television, fixed and mobile telephony. Additionally, Cablenet offers to corporate customers, tailor-made solutions according to their needs, no matter the size of their company.

Visit www.cablenet.com.cy / www.cablenetbusiness.com.cy.

About Plume Services

Plume combines breakthrough cloud-based technology and Artificial Intelligence to deliver a comprehensive smart home services bundle. Adaptive WiFi fills the entire home with the strongest possible signal and ensures that users receive the most reliable and consistent Wi-Fi experience on any device. HomePass allows members to precisely control who gets onto their Wi-Fi networks, for how long, and what they can do. AI Security protects devices from suspicious content when they are connected to the internet to keep the home safe and secure by locking-out unwanted threats.

About Plume

Plume is the creator of the world's first cognitive services platform for the smart home. As the only open and hardware independent solution, Plume enables the curation, delivery, management, optimization, and support of new services and applications quickly and at massive scale. Plume's rapidly expanding services bundle which includes Adaptive WiFi, HomePass, and AI Security is managed by the Plume Cloud, a data and AI-driven cloud controller currently running the largest software defined network in the world. Plume leverages OpenSync, an open-source silicon-to-service framework which has been integrated into a broad set of silicon & platform SDKs, and CPE hardware for connection to the Plume Cloud. Large and small internet service providers (ISPs), mobile network operators (MNOs and MVNOs), retail consumer services providers, and over-the-top (OTT) service providers can easily deploy and scale powerful Plume cognitive services to their subscribers to generate additional ARPU, minimize Opex & Capex, improve customer service & satisfaction, and reduce subscriber churn.

Visit www.plume.com , www.platform.plume.com , and www.opensync.io .

Plume, Powered by Plume, Adaptive WiFi, AI Security, HomePass and OpenSync are either trademarks, or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc.

