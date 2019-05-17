AIM and Media Release

17 May 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from significant shareholder FIL Limited that it and its related entities (FIL) have increased their voting power in Base Resources to 84,275,367 ordinary shares, representing 7.22% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue.

The above increase results from the acquisition of 11,759,675 ordinary shares at an average of A$0.245 per share between 10 April 2019 and 14 May 2019.

FIL Limited's interest in 84,275,367 Base Resources ordinary shares is held as follows:

Investment Manager Custodian Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities FIL Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Brown Brothers Harriman and Co Investment Discretion / Voting Power 2,346,908 FIL Investments International Brown Bros Harriman Ltd Lux (C);



JP Morgan, Bournemouth (C) Investment Discretion / Voting Power 39,181,048





41,053,695 FIL Limited Brown Brothers Harriman and Co Investment Discretion / Voting Power 1,693,716

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au .

ENDS.

