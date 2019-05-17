Atos International: Atos recognized as official Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner

Paris, 17 May, 2019 - At VivaTech 2019 , Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that it is now an official Microsoft Partner for Mixed Reality1 and joins prestigious Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program. This confirms Atos' expertise and success in building Mixed Reality innovative solutions, combining the benefits of both virtual and augmented reality - using Microsoft HoloLens technologies.



The MRPP is designed to support Microsoft partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in Mixed Reality, providing their clients with mixed reality pilot programs and achieving enterprise deployment.

Atos has demonstrated the ability to concretely design, develop and deploy new ways of working by using mixed reality across many sectors. One of these sectors is manufacturing, where Atos supports its clients by implementing ground-breaking solutions to optimize their performance and cost of production. Examples of these include:

Creating a Digital Twin - providing predictive maintenance to help with asset/equipment management in a plant

Implementing collaborative ways of working - e.g employees can work together on the same 3D model, remotely

Enriching the definition of processes with tangible elements and concrete 'real life' examples (3D illustrations)

Atos' solutions for Mixed Reality are fully integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM and Azure cloud and ensure that Atos' clients get the best of the Microsoft technology and benefit from the latest versions, as soon as they are released.

"This partnership enriches the existing relationship between Atos and Microsoft; it is a major step in our Global strategy around Mixed, Augmented and Virtual Reality," said Gabriel Morin, Mixed Reality specialist at Atos. "This recognition supports our vision where Mixed Reality makes a difference in business such as in manufacturing, automotive, sales and energy for example."

"We are delighted to welcome Atos, a long-standing Microsoft partner, to our Mixed Reality Partner Program" said Florent Pelissier, HoloLens & Mixed Reality product manager at Microsoft. "Using Microsoft Hololens headsets for businesses and its own expertise in digital transformation, Atos is bringing use cases to businesses so that they may benefit from the latest technology."

This recognition is the result of a long-term approach. Atos has been working for many years on anticipating the upcoming trends and technologies that will reshape businesses and society in the years ahead. The Atos' Scientific community - composed of its 150 top scientists and aimed to craft the Group's vision for the future of technology in business - works on anticipating the impact of Mixed Reality with its dedicated research track2.

Read more about the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program .

For its 4th edition, The Atos Technology Days are co-located with VivaTech , the world's rendezvous for startups and leaders to celebrate innovation, with over 100,000 attendees.

At the Atos Technology Days, Atos experts will present a key HoloLens use case - 'Mixed Reality for Industry' - highlighting remote support in a plant with HoloLens glasses.

1 is a mix of reality and virtual reality, encompassing both augmented reality and augmented virtuality via immersive technology

2 AIR

