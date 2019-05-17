Four Progressive Leaders to Receive the 2019 YPO Global Innovation Awards

Thirst CEO Mina Guli, RaySearch Laboratories AB CEO Johan Löf, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski & Apeel CEO James Rogers honored

NEW YORK, May 17, 2019, the premier global leadership organization for more than 27,000 chief executives, today announced the winners of its prestigious Global Innovation Awards. Presented in conjunction with YPO Innovation Week , the Global Innovation Awards annually recognizes YPO members who are making an impact through transformation around the globe in four categories: Social Impact, Medical, Technology, and Manufacturing.

"Our goal for the 2019Global Innovation Award winners is to recognize YPO member companies that are creating scalable solutions which address challenges both at a local and/or global level," said Mohamed Alkady, YPO Global Innovation Awards Chair. "Each of these winners represent their category with glaring leadership and, most importantly, a clear mission and vision. This extraordinary group have demonstrated a desire and proven ability to make a real impact and we are delighted to present them with this well-deserved honor."

The 2019Global Innovation Award winners are:

Social Impact - Mina Guli, CEO of Thirst (http://www.thirstforwater.org)



Thirst is a non-profit organization focused on tackling the world's water scarcity crisis by educating and engaging the next generation of global water ambassadors.

Medical - Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch Laboratories AB



(https://www.raysearchlabs.com/)RaySearch Laboratories AB support thousands of clinics worldwide in the fight against cancer. By making oncology software faster, easier and more flexible, the company enables better care for cancer patients worldwide.

Technology - Marcin Kleczynski, CEO of Malwarebytes



(https://www.malwarebytes.com/)Malwarebytes imagines a world without malware, addressing the issue on a global scale for both consumers and businesses.

Manufacturing - James Rogers, CEO of Apeel



(https://apeelsciences.com/)Apeel helps farmers and retailers maintain produce quality and greatly reduce food, water, and energy waste from farm to kitchen.

"Today's announcement epitomizes and reinforces what is both unique and special about YPO and its members," said Scott Mordell, CEO, YPO. "YPO is a global community that brings extraordinary leaders together, and through a value stream that comes from their member-to-member connections, allows them to accelerate their successes even faster. With our YPO 2019 Global Innovation Awards, we're celebrating these successes and the impact these members are having on the global community."



