Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Notice of Financial Results

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2019 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE, TSXV:JSE) ("Jadestone" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will issue its consolidated interim financial statements for the period ending March 31, 2019, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 9:00 p.m. (Singapore), 2:00 p.m. (London), and 9:00 a.m. (Toronto) on the same day, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, including a question and answer session.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available at the below webcast link. Dial-in details are provided below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The results for the period ended March 31, 2019 will be available on the Company's website at: www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/.

Webcast link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2008028/D574DBE420C93D2ACEA0541E8306FBCA

Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Inc. - First Quarter Results

Start time: 9:00 p.m. (Singapore), 2:00 p.m. (London), 9:00 a.m. (Toronto)

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Confirmation ID: 01228997

Country Dial-In Numbers Australia 1800076068 Canada (Toronto) 416 764 8609 Canada (Toll free) 888 390 0605 France 0800916834 Germany 08007240293 Germany (Mobile) 08007240293 Hong Kong 800962712 Indonesia 0078030208221 Ireland 1800939111 Ireland (Mobile) 1800939111 Japan 006633812569 Malaysia 1800817426 Singapore 8001013217 Switzerland 0800312635 Switzerland (Mobile) 0800312635 United Kingdom 08006522435 United States (Toll free) 888 390 0605

Area access numbers are subject to carrier capacity and call volumes.

Jadestone Energy Inc. +65 6324 0359 (Singapore) Paul Blakeley, President and CEO +1 403 975 6752 (Canada) Dan Young, CFO ir@jadestone-energy.com Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK) Callum Stewart Nicholas Rhodes Ashton Clanfield BMO Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7236 1010 (UK) Thomas Rider Jeremy Low Thomas Hughes Camarco (Public Relations Advisor) + 44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK) Billy Clegg jadestone@camarco.co.uk James Crothers

