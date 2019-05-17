

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Europe's car registrations continued to decline in April, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported Friday.



Passenger car sales decreased 0.4 percent year-on-year in April, following a 3.9 percent drop in March. This was the eighth consecutive contraction in sales.



Demand in the region was mainly driven by the Central European countries, which posted a 4.6 percent increase.



Among the five major market, Spain and Italy registered 2.6 percent and 1.5 percent growth, respectively. Demand in France grew only 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, sales in Germany declined 1.1 percent and demand in the UK dropped 4.1 percent from a year ago.



During January to April period, demand for new cars in the European Union decreased by 2.6 percent, counting 5.3 million units registered in total.



