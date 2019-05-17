EVER Pharma Holding Ges.m.b.H (Austria) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Amneal Deutschland GmbH, a subsidiary of Amneal Pharmaceuticals that operates the company's commercial operations in Germany. Amneal Deutschland already distributes several EVER Pharma products in Germany and is a strongly established player in the German hospital market. The acquired entity will be rebranded to EVER Pharma GmbH.

"This acquisition represents another milestone in the expansion of EVER Pharma's commercial footprint in Europe. With this new operation, EVER Pharma extends its portfolio in Germany and establishes a solid platform for the growth of its portfolio and pipeline" commented Georges Kahwati, General Manager of EVER Pharma.

"We are pleased to establish another EVER affiliate in one of the key European markets in line with our strategy of establishing our own business presence in core markets." added Julia Hillebrand, Managing Director and Owner.

About EVER Pharma:

EVER Pharma is a fully integrated specialty pharmaceuticals company focused on the research, development, production and commercialization of products in the areas of neurology, critical care, anesthesia and oncology. EVER Pharma markets in over 70 countries through wholly owned affiliates and distribution partners.

