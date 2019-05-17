

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar slipped against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Friday.



The aussie weakened to a 4-1/2-month low of 0.6879 against the greenback, off its early high of 0.6897.



The aussie slipped to 75.40 against the yen, 1.6242 against the euro and 1.0525 against the kiwi, from its early highs of 75.84, 1.6207 and 1.0551, respectively.



If the aussie slides further, it may find support around 0.67 against the greenback, 74.00 against the yen, 1.65 against the euro and 1.04 against the kiwi.



