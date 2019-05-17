NEX Exchange (NEXX) NEX Exchange: Admission of Security to Trading 17-May-2019 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Admission of Security to Trading The following security will be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 17/05/2019. Name of Issuer: Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC Description: Ordinary Non-Voting shares of 1p ISIN: GB00BJRHYM66 Symbol: ARBN The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7858 1655 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 8672 EQS News ID: 812543 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2019 02:31 ET (06:31 GMT)