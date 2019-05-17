

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's extremely low interest rates are likely to remain at the current levels for an extended period given the uncertainties surrounding economic activity and prices, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday.



Kuroda said the Bank would 'maintain the current extremely low levels of short- and long-term interest rates for an extended period of time, at least through around spring 2020, taking into account uncertainties regarding economic activity and prices including developments in overseas economies and the effects of the scheduled consumption tax hike.'



The governor observed that the momentum toward achieving the price stability target has been maintained. The bank forecast annual inflation to increase gradually toward 2 percent, although this will still take time.



