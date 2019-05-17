

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen moved up against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Friday.



The yen firmed to a 4-month high of 140.06 against the pound and a 2-day high of 122.44 against the euro, off its early low of 140.69 and a session's low of 122.97, respectively.



The yen reversed from its early weekly low of 110.03 against the greenback and a 3-day low of 108.91 against the franc, rising to 109.55 and 108.56, respectively.



The yen strengthened to a 2-day high of 81.27 against the loonie, reversing from its early low of 81.74.



The yen edged up to 75.40 against the aussie and a session's high of 71.63 against the kiwi, from its early lows of 75.84 and 71.94, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the yen is seen around 107.00 against the greenback, 120.00 against the euro, 138.00 against the pound, 106.00 against the franc, 78.5 against the loonie, 74.00 against the aussie and 69.5 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX