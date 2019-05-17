Austrian Consulting Company wins two International Quality Awards

Since 2005, SAP is honoring the best of the best SAP projects yearly in Europe, Middle East and Africa. In 2018, 280 customers from 15 markets submitted their regional Gold Award-winning projects. CNT Management Consulting from Vienna won Bronze twice together with its customers HOERBIGER and TANNPAPIER a happy day for CNT's CEO Andreas Doerner. "We are now on the podium for the second time with two projects - thanks to the trust of our customers."

The SAP Quality Awards EMEA were presented at an exceptionally festive ceremony in Heidelberg Castle (Baden-Wuerttemberg), and only twelve SAP customers were able to take home the most wanted trophies that were presented by SAP Presidents Brian Duffy (EMEA North) and Hartmut Thomsen (Middle and Eastern Europe). The jury evaluated the projects according to the ten SAP quality principles and the question of whether the respective project could fulfill the expectations of its clients.

HOERBIGER Category Business Transformation

Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, the HOERBIGER Group operates worldwide in oil, gas and process industries, automotive industry and in security technology. HOERBIGER was honored for the introduction of SAP S/4HANA, which has been implemented with CNT as an implementation partner, starting in 2015. By standardizing almost 270 business processes and reorganizing the entire IT landscape, HOERBIGER was able to significantly increase the efficiency and operational excellence of the company.

TANNPAPIER Category Fast Delivery

TANNPAPIER, part of the Mayr-Melnhof Group and a worldwide supplier of specialty papers for more than 50 years, received Bronze for its "Swan Program", which was implemented within a short time. Together with CNT, TANNPAPIER implemented SAP S/4HANA for the logistics and finance sector. The goal was to reduce complexity and replace obsolete island solutions. As a result, this now means improved business processes, integrated, paperless workflows in procurement and simplified transparent reporting.

The SAP consulting firm CNT Management Consulting AG was founded in Vienna in 1999 and currently supports companies in all areas of SAP integration with around 250 consultants in Austria, Germany, Italy and Belgium. The company is one of the market leaders for SAP consulting in Austria with around EUR 50 million turnover (2018) and is aiming for further sales and employee growth in the coming years. http://www.cnt-online.com

