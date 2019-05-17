KBC Releases Visual Mesa Production Accounting 3.7 for Mass Loss Detection in Complex Industrial Environments

Process industries now have a way to digitally track losses using one integrated system

HOUSTON, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KBC (A Yokogawa Company) announced the release of Visual MESA Production Accounting (VM-PA) 3.7 for hydrocarbon processing and chemical plants. VM-PA models the process and the utilities side of these plants providing a complete solution in one integrated system. It automates the capture, balance, and tracking of complex-wide systems to reduce operating costs.

VM-PA enables companies to implement a production accounting standard throughout the company, replacing custom-built and inflexible systems. From feedstock reception through the plant and into the finished product, VM-PA delivers the data so operators can account for how the feedstock is flowing through the system. Over time, history collected from this data can show areas of process improvement.

As with previous releases, VM-PA continues towards comprehensive movement management, integration with scheduling systems and energy support balance. This includes data capture, tank and oil movement system, data analysis, reconciliation, and reporting and exporting. VM-PA now allows companies to monitor and account for product loss from storage tank evaporation which is a major source of loss.

"Oil and Gas industries need accurate and traceable production data to operate efficiently," said Oscar Santollani, Senior Vice President for KBC's Visual MESA software product line. "Even a small percentage of material loss has a major impact on profitability." According to Santollani, KBC has deployed VM-PA in dozens of companies. ANCAP, a national oil company in South America, increased their productivity and significantly reduced plant losses after KBC implemented VM-PA.

To find out more about VM-PA, please contact KBC directly or contact your local Yokogawa affiliate.

