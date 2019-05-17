Transforming Words Into Action: Trailblazing Sustainability Initiatives Unveiled at Copenhagen Fashion Summit 2019

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted in the grand setting of Copenhagen Concert Hall on 15-16 May, the event marked the Summit's 10th anniversary and provided a platform for companies to unveil new solutions, launch new commitments, collaborate with industry peers and partake in agenda-setting discussions. The event was organised by Global Fashion Agenda - the world's foremost leadership forum for sustainability in fashion, under the patronage of HRH the Crown Princess of Denmark.

It was clear at Copenhagen Fashion Summit 2019 that there is an urgency and united ambition to act now. The discussions and debates emphasised that companies must collaborate now, more than ever, to rectify the harmful consequences of the fashion industry and combat the climate crisis, resource scarcity and social implications. According to new findings in the Pulse of the Fashion industry 2019 update, if the current pace of change does not improve, fashion will continue to be a net contributor to climate change, and the Paris Agreement's objective of keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius during the remainder of this century will not be achieved. The Summit provided a forum for stakeholders to come together and rewrite fashion to safeguard the planet.

Eva Kruse, CEO and President of Global Fashion Agenda, said: "We can solve the planet's and the industry's biggest issues - if we work together and take action now. We need bold leadership to accelerate the change and push policymakers to support this journey."

Leading brands and organisations unveiled new initiatives

Multiple companies chose to announce their new sustainability measures at the landmark event. Highlights include:

Nike announced its Circular Design Workbook to provide designers and product creators across the industry with a common language for circularity. Nike is a signatory of the Global Fashion Agenda 2020 Circular Fashion System Commitment, which calls on fashion brands and retailers to accelerate the transition to a circular fashion system.

A new manifesto to deliver a circular economy in textiles. In a unique collaboration between EURATEX (European Apparel and Textile Confederation), Federation of the European Sporting Goods Industry (FESI), Global Fashion Agenda (GFA), International Apparel Federation (IAF) and Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC), the manifesto calls on existing and forthcoming EU policymakers to rethink tools to establish a circular fashion system.

Kering announced a commitment that the group's Houses will only hire models aged over 18 to represent adults at their fashion shows and photo sessions as of 2020. In his speech, François-Henri Pinault also revealed that he has been tasked by French president Emmanuel Macron to create a "coalition" of CEOs and top companies in the fashion industry to join forces and set ambitious sustainability targets together.

PVH Corp. released the evolution of its corporate responsibility strategy, Forward Fashion , a vision for the future that sets a new level of ambition and transparency, and reinforces its long-standing commitment to sustainable business.

, a vision for the future that sets a new level of ambition and transparency, and reinforces its long-standing commitment to sustainable business. Google revealed a partnership with Stella McCartney to measure the environmental impact of the fashion industry. Google is building a tool that uses data analytics and machine learning on Google Cloud to give brands a more comprehensive view into their supply chain, particularly at the level of raw material production.

Illustrious speakers took part in agenda-setting discussions

The event attracted 1300 guests, and 78 high-level speakers gave talks spanning executive leadership, design, manufacturing, policy and investment. Discussion topics ranged from climate change and circular economy to the power of creatives and how fashion can address overconsumption.

The top sustainability priorities outlined in the CEO Agenda guided the Summit programme and speakers included: HRH The Crown Princess of Demark;François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO, Kering; Paul Polman, Chair, International Chamber Of Commerce and The B Team; Emanuel Chirico, Chairman and CEO, PVH Corp.; Katharine Hamnett, CBE, designer and activist; Noel Kinder, Chief Sustainability Officer, Nike; Arizona Muse, model, ambassador and consultant; Connie Nielsen, actor and activist; Samuel Ross, designer and founder, A-Cold-Wall; Anna Gedda, Head of Sustainability, H&M Group; and many more. Renowned UK television and radio presenter Gemma Cairney hosted the Summit.

Inspirational thoughts from Summit speakers

Anna Gedd a, Head of Sustainability, H&M Group : "Sustainability needs to be a non-competitive area. Working with open source, using our experience and making sure we don't compete."

Head of Sustainability, H&M Group "Sustainability needs to be a non-competitive area. Working with open source, using our experience and making sure we don't compete." Emanuel Chirico , Chairman and CEO, PVH Corp : "Our industry is highly competitive. But there is a huge benefit to competing on the same playing field. We need to increase transparency as we move forward."

Chairman and CEO, PVH Corp "Our industry is highly competitive. But there is a huge benefit to competing on the same playing field. We need to increase transparency as we move forward." François- Henri Pinault , Chairman and CEO, Kering : "Leaders have to put themselves in a vulnerable position and push to find solutions together. We need to forge the path together to change the paradigms."

Chairman and CEO, Kering "Leaders have to put themselves in a vulnerable position and push to find solutions together. We need to forge the path together to change the paradigms." John Hoke , Chief Design Officer, Nike: "We're endeavouring to create a common language around efforts in sustainability and a shared commitment in design."

Chief Design Officer, Nike: "We're endeavouring to create a common language around efforts in sustainability and a shared commitment in design." Paul Polman , Chair, International Chamber Of Commerce and The B Team: "To solve the issues we have today, we don't have to send people to Mars to find the answers. We have the answers; we only need the right leadership and our willpower."

Alongside the Summit, GFA also hosted seven leadership roundtables, where select fashion leaders, NGO representatives and government officials met to discuss the fashion industry's most pressing sustainability issues and to collaborate to push the agenda forward. At this year's roundtables senior participants from fashion companies of diverse sizes, segments and geographies discussed climate change, circular economy and the upcoming 45th G7 Summit in France.

Innovation Forum connected fashion companies with sustainable solution providers

This year's Summit also presented an even larger Innovation Forum, enabling small and large companies to meet with 50 sustainable solution providers - equipping them with the tools to turn words into meaningful actions. More than 600 facilitated business meetings between fashion companies and sustainable solution providers took place during the two days of the Summit. The Innovation Forum exhibition area was expanded this year to incorporate the Design Studio, presented by Avery Dennison. Recognising the influence of the decisions creative directors make on design, materials and the environmental impact of products, the Design Studio exhibited a unique curation of solutions specifically tailored to the needs of creative directors and designers.

Access to all press materials and images is available via the Copenhagen Fashion Summit media bank.

Copenhagen Fashion Summit key facts:

78 speakers

1300 attendees

50 solution exhibitors

7 roundtable meetings

600+ meetings between brands and solution providers

48 countries represented

450+ brands and organisations represented

About Global Fashion Agenda

Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) is the foremost leadership forum for industry collaboration on sustainability in fashion. As a thought leadership and advocacy organisation focusing on industry collaboration and public-private cooperation, GFA is on a mission to make sustainability fashionable. The organisation guides and supports industry leaders in changing the way we produce, market and consume fashion, for a world beyond next season. In partnership with its Strategic Partners, currently counting the industry leaders ASOS, BESTSELLER, H&M group, Kering, Li & Fung, Nike, PVH Corp., Sustainable Apparel Coalition and Target, GFA spearheads the fashion industry's journey toward a more sustainable future. A non-profit organisation, GFA has organised and hosted Copenhagen Fashion Summit, the world's leading business event on sustainability in fashion, since 2009. GFA also publishes the annual Pulse of the Fashion Industry report, in collaboration with The Boston Consulting Group and Sustainable Apparel Coalition, and the annual CEO Agenda. For more information, visit globalfashionagenda.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888879/Copenhagen_Fashion_Summit_Logo.jpg