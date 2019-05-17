Participate in a Unique Global Discussion (from Europe, USA, Canada, Middle East to Asia) about the Deployment of Precision Oncology

June 23-24, 2019, Paris, France

The 11th WIN Symposium in Precision Oncology will be held in Paris, France on June 23-24, 2019.

ASCO endorsed for the past 11 years, the WIN symposium will deliver an exciting line-up of speakers in Paris (France) on June 23-24, 2019 to discuss Innovation and Global Deployment of Precision Oncology.

The current status of Precision Oncology across the globe will be examined with the exceptional participation of the chairmen of the event, Richard L. Schilsky, Chairman WIN Consortium, Senior Vice-President and Chief Medical Officer of ASCO, and Josep Tabernero, Vice Chairman WIN Consortium, President of ESMO and Director of Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology, Spain.

Global experience will be shared:

Optimizing Patient Enrollment and Efficacy of Precision Oncology Clinical Trials at UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, USA

Decision Support for Precision Oncology: Evolving from Monotherapy to Genomically Informed Combinations, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, USA

The Value of Personalized Medicines for Healthcare Systems in Europe by the European Biopharmaceutical Enterprises (EBE) and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA)

Rapidly changing landscape of Precision Medicine in Japan, Tokyo Medical and Dental University

National Cancer Grid of India Earthshots over Moonshots, TATA Memorial Hospital

Development and Application of Precision Oncology in China, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center

World leading precision oncologists will deliver breakthrough science, including:

Prof. Jennifer A. Doudna, PhD, University of California, Berkeley, USA " Rewriting the Code of Life: CRISPR-Cas Genome Editing".

University of California, Berkeley, USA Dr. Jennifer A. Ligibel, MD, Harvard Medical School and Dana Farber Cancer Institute, USA " Lifestyle-based Prevention Strategies".

Medical School and Dana Farber Cancer Institute, USA Dr. Razelle Kurzrock, MD, University of California, San Diego, USA, " Innovation in Clinical Trials: WINTHER trial", first study pioneered by the WIN Consortium , that showed that assessing RNA is an important adjunct to DNA profiling for determining treatments and rings in a new era for personalized medicine in oncology. WINTHER results were recently published in Nature Medicine

first study pioneered by the WIN Consortium , that showed that assessing RNA is an important adjunct to DNA profiling for determining treatments and rings in a new era for personalized medicine in oncology. WINTHER results were recently published in Nature Medicine Prof. Christophe Le Tourneau, MD., PhD, Institut Curie, France, " Innovative Ways of Assessing Durable Response under Immunotherapy"

Dr. Jean François Martini, PhD., MSc, Pfizer Inc., " Addressing Mechanisms of Resistance Following Anti-Cancer Therapy: a Pharma Perspective"

Prof. Angel Porgador, PhD, Ben Gurion University of Negev, Israel, "Efficient In Vitro Screening for Drug Combinations: The TEVA Model"

Do not miss the two microsatellites hosted at the WIN Symposium:

Real-World Evidence and its Relevance for Clinical Practice and Stakeholder Decision Making - F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Artificial Intelligence to Support Patient Profiling in Precision Oncology Definiens AG

The WIN symposium provides outstanding networking opportunities for all professionals in cancer care.

WIN Consortium is a non-profit organization based in Paris, France. We are a worldwide network assembling cancer stakeholders from four continents to develop cutting edge concepts and clinical trials that improve survival for cancer patients. WIN members include 28 outstanding cancer centers plus 11 additional leading pharmaceutical, technology companies and patient advocacy organizations representing stakeholders in precision cancer medicine, www.winconsortium.org

(**)Genomic and transcriptomic profiling expands precision cancer medicine: the WINTHER trial https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-019-0424-4

For more information: www.winsymposium.org

ASCO is a registered trademark of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Used with permission. This is not an ASCO sponsored event.

