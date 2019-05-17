City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 16-May-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 184.25p

INCLUDING current year revenue 185.25p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 16-May-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 71.40p

INCLUDING current year revenue 71.81p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP26.65m

Borrowing Level: 20%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528