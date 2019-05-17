Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 16-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year 366.17p revenue INCLUDING current year 374.85p revenue NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year 361.39p revenue INCLUDING current year revenue 370.07p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16