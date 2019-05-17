Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 16-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year 1883.03p revenue INCLUDING current year 1895.66p revenue NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year 1838.59p revenue INCLUDING current year 1851.22p revenue The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563