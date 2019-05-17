sprite-preloader
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 16

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 16-May-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with
Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year      1883.03p
revenue

INCLUDING current year                    1895.66p
revenue

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year      1838.59p
revenue

INCLUDING current year                    1851.22p
revenue

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee
applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

