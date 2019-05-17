New Jersey Mining Company Vice President of Exploration to Present at SME Columbia Section Meeting

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2019 / New Jersey Mining Company (CSE: NJMC; OTCQB: NJMC) ("NJMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Vice President of Exploration, Rob Morgan, will presenting at the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) Columbia Section Meeting in Spokane, Washington on Tuesday May 21st.

Mr. Morgan's presentation will discuss the topic of New Mining in Old Districts and how sometimes the best place to find a new prospect is in an area with historical success. Not only can historic mining districts present a wealth of geologic and past production information, but existing infrastructure and favorable land positions present good opportunities. Furthermore, yesterday's cut-off grade could be todays high-grade and yesterday's no-value byproduct could be today's primary resource.

Mr. Morgan's presentation will focus on The Golden Chest Mine and Revival of the Murray Gold Belt in North Idaho. Gold was first discovered in the Coeur d'Alene District within the Murray Gold Belt in 1879, but by 1888 mining declined as the center of activity shifted to the Silver Valley following the discovery of the Bunker Hill, Sunshine, Lucky Friday, and other iconic regional mines. The rebirth of the long-forgotten Murray Gold Belt has been led by NJMC, as evidenced by production from open-pit and underground operations at the Golden Chest Mine, which is the newest and only primary producing hard rock gold mine in Idaho.

Mr. Morgan has been the Vice-President of Exploration for New Jersey Mining Company since 2017 and has worked on the Golden Chest Project since 2011. Mr. Morgan is a registered Professional Geologist and a Professional Land Surveyor with over 21 years of exploration experience. Mr. Morgan has worked for some of the world's leading gold exploration and mining companies, including Newmont and ASARCO, throughout the western United States, Alaska and South America.

The SME Meeting and presentation will be held Luigi's Restaurant at 245 W. Main Ave., Spokane, WA on Tuesday, May 21st at 5:30 pm.

A copy of the presentation will be posted to the Company's web site following the event.

About New Jersey Mining Company

NJMC has established a high-quality, early to advanced-stage asset base in three historic mining districts of Idaho and Montana, which includes the currently producing Golden Chest Mine. The Company's objective is to use its considerable in-house skill sets to build a portfolio of mining and milling operations, with a longer-term vision of becoming a mid-tier producer. Management is shareholder focused and owns more than 15-percent of NJMC stock.

The Company's common stock trades on the OTC-QB and CSE Market under the symbol "NJMC."

For more information on New Jersey Mining Company go to www.newjerseymining.com

Monique Hayes, Corporate Secretary/Investor Relations

Email: monique@newjerseymining.com

(208) 625-9001

