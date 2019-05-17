Osirium reported FY18 revenues and operating loss slightly ahead of our forecasts. Although bookings intake was lower than expected in H218, the increase in proofs of concept underway and the number of customers using PxM Express support accelerating bookings growth in FY19. By broadening the product offering with the recently launched secure IT process automation solution, Opus, and the soon to be launched endpoint privilege management (EPM) solution, Osirium is growing its addressable market and creating upsell opportunities for its 'land and expand' strategy.

