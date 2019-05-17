As from May 20, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by ÅAC Microtec AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 29, 2019. Instrument: Subscription Rights (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: AAC TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012622512 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 173958 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------ As from May 20, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by ÅAC Microtec AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription Shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: AAC BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012622520 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 173965 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on 08-503 000 50.