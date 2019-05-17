Smith, Currie & Hancock LLP Recognized as a Leading Law Firm by Chambers USA 2019

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2019 / We are delighted to announce that Smith Currie & Hancock was ranked nationally by the prestigious Chambers USA 2019 in construction law. Smith Currie also wishes to congratulate the eleven individual attorneys of our firm, each of whom received nods. In addition, Smith Currie & Hancock offices in San Francisco, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, and Tysons all were touted in the newest release of Chambers USA 2019. As always, we are grateful for the trust our clients place in our firm, and for the professional communities in which we practice whose remarks made these rankings a reality.

This year's Smith Currie rankings are as follows:

FIRM/OFFICE RANKINGS FOR CONSTRUCTION LAW:

Smith Currie Nationwide - Band 3

California - Band 5

Florida - Band 4

Georgia - Band 1

Virginia - Band 2

INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS:

Atlanta, Georgia

Philip E. Beck - Band 1

James F. Butler - Band 3

Robert C. Chambers - Eminent Practitioner

Thomas J. Kelleher - Senior Statesman

Eric L. Nelson - Band 2

Ronald G. Robey - Band 2

George D. Wenick - Band 3

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Adam F. Haimo - Band 3

Brian A. Wolf - Band 5

Tysons, Virginia

Shannon J. Briglia - Band 1

Lauren P. McLaughlin - Band 2

Chambers USA identifies the top lawyers and law firms in 175 countries. The organization serves as a resource in the decision-making process for some of the world's largest companies when selecting outside counsel. Rankings are determined by assessing the firm's work, including the size and types of matters handled. The research also includes feedback from external market sources, with an emphasis on opinions provided by its clients. In order to be ranked in the guide, the firm and its lawyers need to demonstrate sustained excellence.

Rankings are based on bands from 1, being the highest, to 6. Band placements are based on qualities including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, and commitment, among other assets. In addition to band rankings, other honors are given, including Senior Statesperson, a lawyer who no longer works hands on with the same intensity, but remains pivotal to the firm's success, and Eminent Practitioners, highly influential lawyers who are less active but remain key players.

