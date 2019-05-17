The Mouton Cadet Wine Bar Celebrates the 39th Anniversary of Stanley Kubrick's Masterpiece "The Shining"

PAUILLAC, France, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mouton Cadet Wine Bar welcomed the Kubrick family for the release of the great classic The Shining, in its remastered version restored by the Mexican contemporary film director Alfonso Cuarón.

Last year, the Mouton Cadet Wine Bar was paying tribute to Stanley Kubrick and welcomed British director Christopher Nolan, who came to celebrate 2001, A Space Odyssey, for the 50th anniversary of the movie.

Alfonso Cuarón, who signed Children of Men and Gravity, was accompanied for the event by Stanley Kubrick's daughter, Katharina Kubrick, along with producer Jan Harlan & British actor Leon Vitali.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889193/Baron_Philippe_de_Rothschild.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889194/Baron_Philippe_de_Rothschild.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889195/Baron_Philippe_de_Rothschild.jpg



