All Rubbermaid Commercial Products Sturdy Chair High Chairs are Compliant with New Federal Standard (ASTM F404-18)

A New Federal Standard for High Chairs Will Begin June 19, 2019

HUNTERSVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2019 / A new federal standard (ASTM F404-18) has been approved by the Consumer Product Safety Commission to increase child safety as it relates to high chairs in the United States. This regulation will go into effect on all high chairs manufactured or imported after June 19, 2019. The Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP) Sturdy Chair High Chair is designed to be a safe and secure seating solution for your youngest patrons. All RCP Sturdy Chair High Chairs are compliant with the ASTM F404-18 standards.

This new federal standard will require high chairs to meet the following criteria:

An active three-point restraint system is required

T-Bar must remain in fixed position at all times

Warning label must communicate hazards and be clearly visible to consumer

The high chair must not tip over when pulled forward, backward, or sideways by specified force.

All RCP Sturdy Chair High Chairs meet this standard, and have the following additional features:

Microban antimicrobial coating prevents the growth of bacteria

Easy, one-handed maneuvering with built-in handle

Stackable and easy to clean with durable, molded parts

Available with or without wheels

RCP Vice President of Marketing, Marta Aebischer, says, "We feel this is a very important regulation to improve the safety of children using high chairs in restaurants, cafeterias, and food courts. Rubbermaid Commercial Products has made this regulation a priority and is proud to provide compliant high chairs for our customers."

Regulation-compliant RCP Sturdy Chair High Chairs are available in platinum, black, and dark green with or without wheels, and brown without wheels. All RCP high chairs accept a RCP tray accessory as well. If you are interested in purchasing a RCP Sturdy Chair High Chair, please reach out to your local distributor or RCP sales representative.

About Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), headquartered in Huntersville, NC, is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of food services, sanitary maintenance, waste handling, material transport, away-from-home washroom and safety products. Visit www.rubbermaidcommercial.com to learn more

