The rise of microservices is driving code delivery expectations to skyrocket while developers struggle to get code to production

KubeCon CloudNativeCon Europe -- Driven by the trend of microservices creating complexity in code delivery and every company becoming a technology company, the software development community is under enormous pressure to deliver high-quality, leading-edge, and scalable code to an insatiable market. Data from a new survey by Codefresh exposes the relentless pressure, with 32 percent reporting they were not using any CI/CD tools at all, and about 60 percent agreeing that their organizations are "not using the right amount of automation to enable individual developers to increase velocity."

Details about the resulting code production bottlenecks are described in a new blog, Why do engineering teams struggle to deploy faster? One word: automationThe survey results were announced today during KubeCon CloudNativeCon Europe where Codefresh, 1st place winner of Microsoft's "Startups at Build: Attendee Choice Award," is exhibiting at Booth SE22.

"The key competitive advantage for every company is the ability to quickly and continuously deliver high quality, differentiated software," said Dan Garfield, Chief Technology Evangelist for Codefresh. "But developers are coding with one hand tied behind their backs, screaming for better automation to help test, build, integrate and deliver code. Automation is even more critical as developers try to navigate microservices, Kubernetes, and the cloud."

The CI/CD tool provider conducted the survey with software engineers, operations managers, C-level executives, security engineers, DevOps engineers/administrators, software engineering managers, QA engineers, and software architects. The purpose was to learn more about how the development community is using automation tools to improve individual developer velocity and productivity, and to help engineers better understand and respond to changes in production and staging.

The results were surprising:

63.6% said it takes more than two weeks for a commit to reach production with nearly a third only releasing quarterly.

In contrast, 18.5% responded they deploy at least once daily.

39% reported that less than 10% of their company's processes are automated from Git commit to code running in production.

21.4% said they are not using cloud native architectures because they are overwhelmed by the prospect.

Codefresh's CI/CD platform provides automation for building, testing and deploying modern applications using Kubernetes, serverless and more. Development teams often see 24x faster engineering cycles when using Codefresh. Earlier this month, Codefresh announced new features that streamline CI/CD tool adoption to dramatically decrease onboarding time. On June 4, Codefresh, Microsoft, and Aqua are hosting Kubernetes DevSecOps Summit NYC to share productivity best practices and more. To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kubernetes-devsecops-summit-nyc-tickets-55542540233

About Codefresh, Inc.

Founded in 2014, Codefresh is the first Kubernetes-native CI/CD. After GA in 2017, Codefresh has gained tens of thousands of users. Unlike legacy solutions, Codefresh pipelines are uniquely designed for cloud-native technologies like Kubernetes and Helm. Codefresh is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and backed by world-class investors: M12, Microsoft's venture fund, Viola Ventures, Vertex Ventures, Hillsven, CEIIF, UpWest Labs and Streamlined Ventures. Learn more about Codefresh at https://codefresh.io/. Follow on LinkedIn and Twitter at @codefresh.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190519005038/en/

Contacts:

Joanne Stanway Marianne Dempsey

Rainier Communications

codefresh@rainierco.com

978-273-1473 / 617-233-8675

Dan Garfield

Codefresh

dan@codefresh.io

650-208-7299