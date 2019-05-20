

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer price inflation rose marginally in April, figures from Destatis showed Monday.



Producer prices climbed 2.5 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 2.4 percent increase in March. The annual rate was expected to remain at 2.4 percent.



Energy prices had the biggest impact on overall producer prices. Electricity prices had advanced 10.8 percent. Excluding energy, producer prices rose only 1.3 percent.



Prices of intermediate goods grew 1 percent and that of durable consumer goods by 1.6 percent. Costs of capital goods and non-durable consumer goods moved up 1.5 percent each.



On a monthly basis, producer prices advanced 0.5 percent in contrast to a 0.1 percent drop in March. This was the first increase in three months. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent rise in April.



