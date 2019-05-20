Learn how using Cleo Integration Cloud to connect, integrate, and orchestrate your end-to-end business processes can create value across your ecosystem. Visit Booth S3 and try our "Ecosystem Integration Elixir."

Gartner's Application Architecture, Development Integration (AADI) Summit returns to London to provide strategies for solving the pervasive challenges of orchestrating workflows between external B2B and application ecosystems with internal business systems. Cleo, the global leader in ecosystem integration solutions, will be exhibiting in Booth S3 to demonstrate how successful organisations leverage its "outside-in" approach to create seamless end-to-end workflows and help optimize business processes.

The Gartner AADI 2019 event, taking place 20-21 May at Park Plaza Westminster, is designed to empower IT and business professionals in transforming their application architecture, agile development, and integration strategies. The event's focus on application strategies and data processes in the era of the cloud highlights the need for better ways to execute application integration, an inescapable challenge in today's business landscape.

According to the 2019 State of Ecosystem and Integration Application Report, integration is a constant battle for organisations, with 25% of companies struggling to integrate new applications with legacy systems. All told, unreliable partner and application integrations are costing companies approximately $500,000 every year. Cleo will showcase at the Gartner AADI summit how to solve these challenges using an innovative approach that integrates the dynamic ecosystem of people, partners, customers, systems, applications, and things and supports the critical data flows driving revenue.

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Today's data exchange requirements often are dictated by the partners, suppliers, customers, vendors, and all their respective technologies comprising a modern business ecosystem, and it demands a change in how we view traditional integration patterns. Conference-goers visiting the Cleo booth will learn hands-on about the business benefits of technology embracing this fresh POV integration that prioritises external customer and trading partner data processes and integrates them seamlessly into internal workflows via the Cleo Integration Cloud platform.

Cleo's flagship offering is a single, hybrid integration platform enabling organisations to connect, transform, integrate, orchestrate, and analyse end-to-end application, B2B, cloud, and data integrations for improved visibility across global business ecosystems. Cleo Integration Cloud facilitates the heavy lifting of integration while also providing dynamic dashboards to empower technical and business users to make better decisions, create stronger relationships with trading partners, and accelerate growth as data requirements evolve. The result is end-to-end transparency throughout internal networks and external business ecosystems, which enables organisations to maximise the value of their application investments.

Agenda Highlights

The opening keynote for this year's Gartner AADI summit is titled, "Optimize, Integrate and Transform to Achieve Your Digital Future" and features Gartner's Elizabeth Golluscio, managing vice president, Keith Guttridge, senior director analyst, and Mark O'Neill, VP analyst. The speakers will explore how organisations pursuing digital transformation must apply modern digital application and integration strategies to advance those initiatives.

The agenda also features a number of topics spanning cloud integration challenges, strategic application trends, modernising core systems, postmodern ERP integration, and how smart application integration delivers next-generation customer experiences. The nature of the 2019 agenda further emphasizes the value an ecosystem-driven approach can have in designing application integration processes that support innovation, align with business goals, and deliver competitive advantage.

"Organisations are at a tipping point in how they integrate all the ERPs, CRMs, e-commerce, and other business-critical applications they deploy almost daily," said Cleo CMO Tushar Patel. "It's individual departments and lines of business that are driving technology investment, rather than the traditional IT teams, and it requires a change in how they approach application integration. Today's integration technology should give companies a path to optimising their core business processes while solving external B2B and internal application integration challenges simultaneously."

Patel adds: "The companies treating application and B2B interactions as separate, disparate business processes are leaving value on the table and will get left behind."

Come see Cleo at Booth S3 for a Cleo-themed cocktail an "Ecosystem Integration Elixir" and to learn how Cleo customers are achieving success every day with Cleo Integration Cloud. To learn more about Cleo, and how Cleo Integration Cloud can help your business, visit our website - www.cleo.com.

For more insights on what to expect at the event, read the blog titled, "Ecosystem Integration Value Beyond the Gartner AADI London Agenda."

About Gartner AADI 2019

The Gartner Application Architecture, Development Integration Summit 2019 is designed for application leaders to learn about crafting leading-edge applications, architectures and strategies leveraging microservices, DevOps and artificial intelligence, and more. Attendees can gain intensive learning and actionable insight as they plan to drive growth through digital business transformation.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer's potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of enterprise data. Cleo gives customers a strategic, "outside-in" visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernisation of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.

