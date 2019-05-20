Playtika Announces the Launch of its Casual Games Lab at the Company's Global Summit in Ibiza

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading mobile games company Playtika Ltd. announces the launch of an independent division dedicated to the ideation, creation and rapid development of casual games. The company plans to launch several new games every year, which will be analyzed and developed according to market data.

This move emphasizes the company's strategy of expanding its involvement on the world of casual gaming.

Playtika's Casual Games Lab is based on its acquisition of Jelly Button two years ago and brings together 150 of the best minds in the field. The new division is located in Sarona Tel Aviv with additional offices in London, which is considered the casual gaming industry's capital.

The announcement was made internally at the company's Global Summit in Ibiza where over 2,500 employees from Playtika's 16 locations around the world were flown in to meet and enjoy time with their colleagues as they celebrate a successful year and hear company updates from Playtika's executive team.

Robert Antokol, co-founder and CEO of Playtika, said: "This strategic shift will help the company spearhead our growth to meet our goal of becoming the world's largest casual gaming company."

In the past two years, Playtika has heavily invested in the world of casual gaming with a series of successful acquisitions, most recently it acquired the Austrian company Supertreat. A few months prior it acquired Berlin-based puzzle and hidden object leader, Wooga, and before that the Tel Aviv-based creative studio Jelly Button.

Raz Friedman, Playtika CPO and Head of the Casual Games Lab, said: "We have created a new industry model for establishing rapid game development on an industrial scale. Our goal is to produce new innovative games every year and bring them to market as swiftly as possible. Coupled with Playtika's capabilities in implementing live-operations, advanced AI and performance marketing at-scale, we're confident that we can deliver the greatest choice of games and the most personalized game experience - to audiences around the globe."

About Playtika

Playtika is a leading gaming company with over 27 million monthly active users playing its titles. Founded in 2010, the company was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and web platforms and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company has over two thousand five hundred employees in offices worldwide in: Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Buenos Aires, Tokyo, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr and Vinnitsa.

