Correction refers to Mic Code. The correct information is marked in bold below. As from May 20, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by ÅAC Microtec AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 29, 2019. Instrument: Subscription Rights (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: AAC TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012622512 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 173958 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from May 20, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by ÅAC Microtec AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription Shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: AAC BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012622520 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 173965 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on 08-503 00 050.